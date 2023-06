“I grew up as a free-meal student. I know what it’s like,” said Stacey Fager, USD 257 superintendent of schools, at Monday night’s school board meeting.

“Providing free meals for all of our students is worth a try. Give us a chance to make it work,” he asked board members.

In a unanimous vote, local school board members agreed to provide free school breakfasts and lunches to all students, regardless of income.