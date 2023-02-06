Kansas further isolated as other red states OK Medicaid expansion

For 10 years, North Carolina state Sen. Phil Berger remained opposed to expanding Medicaid, the public insurance program that provides health coverage to low-income Americans.

Ever since the Affordable Care Act was passed in 2010 and Medicaid expansion was approved in 2014, Sen. Berger watched other states add hundreds of thousands to their Medicaid rolls, certain that one day they’d be caught holding the short end of the stick.

As president pro tempore of the North Carolina Senate, Berger holds the most powerful position in the chamber, and as such stymied any action to expand the benefits program despite overwhelming public support.