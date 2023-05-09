 | Tue, May 09, 2023
More disturbing news from the nation’s report card

The scores were the most miserable on record for a test that has been in existence for decades.

By

Editorials

May 9, 2023

The National Assessment of Educational Progress — the nation’s “report card” — released the results of standardized tests given last year to eighth-graders across the country on civics and history. (DREAMSTIME/TNS)

Those well-steeped in our nation’s history long ago learned the inspiring story of how President George Washington delivered his stirring Gettysburg Address, a four-hour oration, in an effort to revive hope among Americans struggling during the Great Depression of the 1920s.

Or maybe not.

On Wednesday, the National Assessment of Educational Progress — the nation’s “report card” — released the results of standardized tests given last year to eighth graders across the country on civics and history. Turn away if you seek to avoid depressing news.

