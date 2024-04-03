Pious politics are behind the effort to undermine reproductive rights

Ever since women lost federal protection over their reproductive decisions with the reversal of Roe v. Wade, the race has been on to make it ironclad.

Former President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court picks were instrumental in the court’s 5-4 decision on June 24, 2022. The justices’ youth — Amy Coney Barrett, 52, Neil Gorsuch, 56, and Brett Kavanaugh, 59 — in the lifetime position, ensure the country will face a Sisyphean battle for individual rights for years to come.

In fact, it started Tuesday, when attorneys before the high court proposed it be a federal crime to send or receive through the mail medication that halts a woman’s pregnancy.