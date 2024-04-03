 | Wed, Apr 03, 2024
Pious politics are behind the effort to undermine reproductive rights

Banning the delivery of mifepristone is just the first goal of ultra-conservatives. Waiting in the wings are plans to restrict contraceptives and prohibit IVF treatments for those struggling to conceive

By

Editorials

April 3, 2024 - 4:21 PM

The US Supreme Court is hearing arguments to ban the mail delivery of medications used to abort a pregnancy. GETTY IMAGES/ELISA WELLS/TNS

Ever since women lost federal protection over their reproductive decisions with the reversal of Roe v. Wade, the race has been on to make it ironclad. 

Former President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court picks were instrumental in the court’s 5-4 decision on June 24, 2022. The justices’ youth — Amy Coney Barrett, 52, Neil Gorsuch, 56, and Brett Kavanaugh, 59 — in the lifetime position, ensure the country will face a Sisyphean battle for individual rights for years to come.

In fact, it started Tuesday, when attorneys before the high court proposed it be a federal crime to send or receive through the mail  medication that halts a woman’s pregnancy.

