The GOP’s isolationist caucus

The U.S. — and the Republican Party — dodged a geopolitical disaster on Saturday with the House passage of military aid to allies in Europe, the Middle East and the Pacific. But the moment shouldn’t pass without noting the Members who voted against U.S. help for any allies, anywhere, and against replenishing American weapons stocks.

Fourteen Republicans voted against all four bills on the House floor, including the one that would force a sale of TikTok from Chinese ownership. Here’s the dishonor roll in alphabetical order: Andy Biggs (Ariz.), Lauren Boebert (Colo.), Andrew Clyde (Ga.), Elijah Crane (Ariz.), Matt Gaetz (Fla.), Bob Good (Va.), Paul Gosar (Ariz.), Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), Andy Harris (Md.), Thomas Massie (Ky.), Troy Nehls (Texas), Ralph Norman (S.C.), Matt Rosendale (Mont.), Chip Roy (Texas).

These Members are in heavily Republican districts, so they would be difficult for Democrats to defeat. But Ms. Boebert and Mr. Good face competitive primaries that could end their destructive Congressional careers.