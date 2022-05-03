 | Tue, May 03, 2022
The writing is on the wall: US Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade

A draft opinion leaked to Politico reveals a majority of justices have decided to overturn the 1973 landmark decision

By

Editorials

May 3, 2022 - 3:54 PM

The Supreme Court has been rocked by an unprecedented leak of a draft opinion on Roe v. Wade. (Ihsanyildizli/E+/Getty Images/TNS)

The final nail in the coffin to federal protection of a woman’s right to abortion was likely delivered Monday night when a draft of a forthcoming decision of the U.S. Supreme Court was leaked to Politico.

The leaked opinion states the majority of justices support overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that guarantees a woman’s right to abortion.

The context of the ruling is a Mississippi case that bans abortions after 15 weeks, and was expected to be decided in the next month or so. Until now, the court has allowed states to regulate but not ban abortion up to the gestational age of 24 weeks.

