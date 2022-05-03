The writing is on the wall: US Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade

The final nail in the coffin to federal protection of a woman’s right to abortion was likely delivered Monday night when a draft of a forthcoming decision of the U.S. Supreme Court was leaked to Politico.

The leaked opinion states the majority of justices support overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that guarantees a woman’s right to abortion.

The context of the ruling is a Mississippi case that bans abortions after 15 weeks, and was expected to be decided in the next month or so. Until now, the court has allowed states to regulate but not ban abortion up to the gestational age of 24 weeks.