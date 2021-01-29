Menu Search Log in

Enjoy the Super Bowl; but note that the virus isn’t going anywhere

Masks, social distancing and getting fresh air as much as possible are still effective at guarding against contracting the virus. So don’t let up, even for the Super Bowl.

January 29, 2021 - 1:49 PM

The news that several variants of the coronavirus have made their way to the United States is spurring many to wear not only one but two face masks. 

Some of the new strains are said to be more contagious and more virulent than what we’ve been experiencing this past year.

Health experts expect the next six weeks to be a very trying time in terms of the number of new cases and their severity. 

