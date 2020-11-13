Fights over masks often miss the point

Covid is surging across Kansas. Over 1,200 Kansans have died. Hospitals are strained. Some Americans are experiencing second infections, threatening the herd immunity dream.

Many of us are just surviving. Knowing Covid is serious. Often wearing masks when out, whether government says to or not. Wanting schools open. Maybe attending church. Trying to see friends. But knowing the risks.

Many of us live in hopelessly divided realities. For some, Covid is an emergency and masks are required. For others, Covid is exaggerated, and masks are avoided and perhaps offensive.