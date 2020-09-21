Menu Search Log in

Ginsburg’s passing marred by politics

"With just five weeks before the election, McConnell says he has no intention of giving American voters a say in assigning Ginsburg's replacement and will push through President Trump’s nominee. The hypocrisy is enough to choke on."

September 21, 2020 - 8:44 AM

RBG

It’s a tragedy that in the wake of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing we are not allowed to mourn.

Instead, within hours of her death Friday evening politicians were plotting as to how President Donald Trump would use the occasion to reinvigorate his campaign.

Indeed, by Saturday morning the president said he would field a nominee this week and that the Senate should conduct confirmation hearings “without delay.”

