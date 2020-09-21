Ginsburg’s passing marred by politics

It’s a tragedy that in the wake of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing we are not allowed to mourn.
Instead, within hours of her death Friday evening politicians were plotting as to how President Donald Trump would use the occasion to reinvigorate his campaign.
Indeed, by Saturday morning the president said he would field a nominee this week and that the Senate should conduct confirmation hearings “without delay.”
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives