Music therapy good for COVID burnout

Workers in a range of professions are experiencing what has come to be known as COVID burnout, characterized by a lack of motivation, fatigue, depression or isolation. After an intensive year of war against a deadly virus that has killed some 600,000 people in the U.S., health care workers are suffering battle fatigue.

Perhaps it’s time for a little music.

Former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords used music therapy to recover after being shot in the brain by a protester in 2011 in Tucson, Arizona. (Christopher Brown/Zuma Press/TNS)

To help these front-line, essential caregivers to manage their mental health, Gov. Tom Wolf’s office has partnered with the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts to provide art and music therapy. This is a creative, out-of-the-box solution that is well-documented to have far-reaching benefits for those who choose to participate.