New GOP tax cuts: both redundant and irresponsible

In their eagerness to pass tax cuts, Kansas Republicans are choosing to ignore that the federal government just passed one of its own.
On Tuesday, the Kansas Department of Revenue broke the news that state coffers will be deprived of $360 million in tax receipts over the next three years.
The deficit comes from a federal income tax deduction that allows individuals and corporations to deduct funds they received through the Paycheck Protection Program in COVID-19 relief legislation.
