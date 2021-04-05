 | Mon, Apr 05, 2021
Menu Search Log in

New GOP tax cuts: both redundant and irresponsible

In their eagerness to pass tax cuts, Kansas Republicans are choosing to ignore that the federal government just passed one of its own. Moreover, supporting jobs and infrastructure seems a far more laudable goal.

By

Opinion

April 5, 2021 - 8:31 AM

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt

In their eagerness to pass tax cuts, Kansas Republicans are choosing to ignore that the federal government just passed one of its own.

On Tuesday, the Kansas Department of Revenue broke the news that state coffers will be deprived of $360 million in tax receipts over the next three years.

The deficit comes from a federal income tax deduction that allows individuals and corporations to deduct funds they received through the Paycheck Protection Program in COVID-19 relief legislation.

Related
April 2, 2021
December 16, 2019
January 28, 2019
December 10, 2018
Most Popular