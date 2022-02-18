 | Fri, Feb 18, 2022
500 win at the top of Busch’s list

The Daytona 500 is one of the last things Kyle Busch has to check off his list. He has tried 16 times and has never celebrated in Victory Lane despite having 59 Cup wins.

February 18, 2022 - 2:33 PM

Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M's Toyota, walks the track during driver introductions prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 6, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by TNS

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Busch makes no excuses for his Daytona 500 failures.

His fortunes at NASCAR’s most famous track are filled with bad luck, bad timing and maybe even a few bad decisions. Busch is winless in 16 starts in NASCAR’s season opener, a losing streak that’s more of a head-scratcher than a heartbreaker.

After all, the two-time Cup Series champion has won at just about every stop on NASCAR’s racing circuits. He’s even partied in victory lane at Daytona International Speedway, just not following the 500. He won the July race at Daytona in 2008. He has also celebrated poles, topped exhibition events and even won here in other series.

