A wild day for Wildcats

Yates Center and Marmaton Valley high's softball teams kept the scoreboard operator busy Thursday. Yates Center rolled to a 13-4 win in game one before Marmaton Valley rallied to win 15-14 in the second.

April 2, 2021 - 1:47 PM

Marmaton Valley High catcher Peyton Scharff awaits the throw while Yates Center High’s Allie Chrisman slides safely into home Thursday. The two Wildcat squads fought to a hard-earned split in the doubleheader. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

MORAN — Yates Center and Marmaton Valley High’s softball teams treated the crowd to a pair of good, old-fashioned slugfests Thursday.

There was some high drama involved as well. Marmaton Valley scored three times in the bottom of the seventh to emerge with a 15-14 victory to salvage the doubleheader split after Yates Center rolled to a 13-4 romp in game 1.

“The girls felt good to get a win against them,” Marmaton Valley head coach Brenda Mills said. “We saw what they did to Chetopa. I think the girls were a little nervous.” (Yates Center opened the season on Monday with 23-5 and 16-1 wins.)

