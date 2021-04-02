A wild day for Wildcats

MORAN — Yates Center and Marmaton Valley High’s softball teams treated the crowd to a pair of good, old-fashioned slugfests Thursday.

There was some high drama involved as well. Marmaton Valley scored three times in the bottom of the seventh to emerge with a 15-14 victory to salvage the doubleheader split after Yates Center rolled to a 13-4 romp in game 1.

“The girls felt good to get a win against them,” Marmaton Valley head coach Brenda Mills said. “We saw what they did to Chetopa. I think the girls were a little nervous.” (Yates Center opened the season on Monday with 23-5 and 16-1 wins.)