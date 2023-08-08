 | Tue, Aug 08, 2023
Menu Search Log in

After 2-year layoff, Simone Biles dominates at the US Classic

Simone Biles' return to competitive gymnastics has renewed the conversation around “the twisties” that forced her to take herself out of multiple events at the Tokyo Olympics. It happens when a gymnast suddenly loses their air awareness while trying to complete twisting elements in their routines. 

By

Sports

August 8, 2023 - 2:16 PM

USA's Simone Biles performs on the balance beam during the 39th edition of the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition at Now Arena on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. (Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (AP) — Simone Biles spent two years trying to distance herself from those strange days in Tokyo and all the outside noise that came along with it.

She dove into therapy and slowly — very slowly — returned to training even though she wavered on whether she was really up for a third Olympics and all of the pressure and expectations that come with it when you’re considered the greatest of all time.

It wasn’t until mid-spring that she committed to training seriously after talking about it over margaritas with her coaches. It wasn’t until late June that she committed to Saturday night’s U.S. Classic. And it wasn’t until she stepped onto the podium and heard the shrieks of support and the sea of handmade signs that the noise she’d been grappling with for 732 days finally fell silent.

Related
June 30, 2021
June 29, 2021
October 14, 2019
August 16, 2019
Most Popular