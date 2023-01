The Allen Community College men and women tipped off their 2023 slate of home KJCCC conference matchups on Saturday when they split a pair of games with Labette Community College.

The Red Devil men (12-5; 1-0) jumped out big early and never surrendered their lead in a 78-58 victory. The Lady Red Devils (11-5) were outmuscled and allowed the Cardinals too many second chance baskets in a 65-52 loss.

Women’s Basketball