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Allen’s slide reaches five games

The Allen Red Devils hope for a quick turnaround when they host Pratt Community College Saturday.

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Sports

September 22, 2026 - 4:32 PM

Adem Diafat, sophomore winger, handles a pass during a game against Neosho earlier this month. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Allen Red Devils’ losing streak extended to five games following a shutout by the Kansas City Kansas Community College Blue Devils Saturday.

A contentious first half ended with the Blue Devils ahead 1-0, but the Red Devils simply could not find the net. KCKCC cruised in the second, netting three more goals, including two final goals in two minutes, to put the game out of reach. It ended 4-0. 

Sophomore goalkeeper Ignacio Paccioni had a save on five shots on goal. Freshman Adem Diafat, sophomore right wing Nathan Kudiabor and sophomore…

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