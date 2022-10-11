 | Tue, Oct 11, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Analysis: NFL can’t find elusive sweet spot to protect QBs

A pair of questionable calls over the weekend leaves players and coaches wondering how to properly sack an NFL quarterback without fear of being penalized for roughness.

By

Sports

October 11, 2022 - 1:35 PM

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones sacks Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr during the first half of Monday night’s game at Arrowhead Stadium. Photo by Rich Sugg / Kansas City Star / TNS

One week, the NFL is getting blasted for not taking care of its quarterbacks. The next, it’s being lambasted for treating them like they’re crystal.

Tua Tagovailoa’s return to the field after stumbling to the sideline two weeks ago set in motion the midseason modification of the league’s concussion policies, and the first one restrained by the stricter rules in Week 5 was none other than his backup.

On his first snap of Miami’s 40-17 loss to the Jets on Sunday, Teddy Bridgewater was popped in the chest by a blitzer on his first snap.

Related
December 6, 2021
November 9, 2020
March 18, 2020
January 2, 2020
Most Popular