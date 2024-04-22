Area athletes shine at Fredonia Relays

FREDONIA — For Iola High’s track and field team, a trip to Fredonia Thursday bodes well for the rest of the 2024 season.

The Mustang athletes ventured to Fredonia for the JSC Fredonia Relays, one of the signature events of the high school track season in southeast Kansas.

The competition was beneficial for multiple reasons, not the least of which was because Iola, and Humboldt, for that matter, will return to Fredonia May 17 for the Class 3A Regionals, where top finishes will book a trip to the state track meet the following week.