A number of area high schools are set to tip off their basketball seasons this week including Iola, Humboldt, Crest, Marmaton Valley, Yates Center and Southern Coffey County.

The top dog team on the boys side in the Tri-Valley League is predicted to be the Humboldt Cubs while the top girls basketball team in the Three Rivers League will be Marmaton Valley.

Iola Mustangs