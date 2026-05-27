At the end of Day 1, Coffield sits in second at state golf

TOPEKA — Iola High School senior Brennen Coffield was one shot off the leader at the 3A KSHSAA Golf Championship following Tuesday’s first round of play.

Coffield trailed Wichita Collegiate junior Landon Langston by a stroke as he entered day two of the competition Wednesday.

“Brennen was on point. He was hitting the fairways and greens, but came up short on a few holes with his putter,” Iola coach Jeremy Sellman said.

“He played very, very consistently and, to me, it was the best round of golf he’s played all year. If he can find that rhythm tomorrow (Wednesday), and get some of those puts to fall, then he has a great shot at being a state champion.”

Coffield opened round one one over par on the par 70 course. After hitting one under par, a birdie, on hole one, he hit one over par, a bogey, on hole two. On the next four holes he was on par.

On hole seven he bogeyed with another birdie rebound on hole eight and a par on the last hole to finish the front nine with a 36. Aside from a hiccup on hole 12, Coffield shot even on the remaining holes, carding a 71.

CATCHING LANGSTON may have a bit more significance than in previous tournaments. Langston finished one stroke ahead of Coffield for third at the regional tournament last week in Baxter Springs. With four birdies, Langston’s play was a rollercoaster in the opening round.

Unlike the course conditions in Baxter Springs, the links of the Lake Shawnee Golf Course are more amenable to Coffield’s style of play, said Sellman, who believes if Coffield can remain on his game, and slightly improve his shortgame, a state championship is within his grasp.

“We will get some tougher pin locations tomorrow, but he just needs to keep playing like he did today, and get some puts to fall for him,” Sellman said.

“Everything will come around. Lake Shawnee is a better course, and that is going to set up for better scores.”

Tee time for Coffield was at 11:20 a.m. with its conclusion expected by mid-afternoon.