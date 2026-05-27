Coffield takes seventh at state golf

TOPEKA — Iola High’s Brennen Coffield finished seventh in his final state golf tournament Wednesday.

Coffield shot a 154 over the course of two rounds. He scored a 71 on Tuesday, but lost ground Wednesday with a score of 83.

It was a difficult day at Lake Shawnee Golf Course for most everybody as 11 of the top 12 golfers scored worse in the second round than the day before.

Coffield qualified for the state golf tournament all four years of high school, a remarkable achievement for the Iolan, who will play golf next year at Dodge City Community College.

COMING into the second round, Coffield was in second place, trailing Wichita Collegiate junior Landon Langston by a stroke.

“Brennen was on point. He was hitting the fairways and greens, but came up short on a few holes with his putter,” Iola coach Jeremy Sellman said.

“He played very, very consistently and, to me, it was the best round of golf he’s played all year,” Sellman said after the first round.

Coffield opened round one one over par on the par 70 course. After hitting one under par, a birdie, on hole one, he hit one over par, a bogey, on hole two. On the next four holes he was on par.

On hole seven he bogeyed with another birdie rebound on hole eight and a par on the last hole to finish the front nine with a 36. Aside from a hiccup on hole 12, Coffield shot even on the remaining holes, carding a 71.

LANGSTON ended the tounament as the 3A champion, scoring 145, four strokes better than the second place finisher, teammate Bronx Esterline. Wichita Collegiate also won the team title with a score of 606.