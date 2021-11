CHANUTE — Region VI champions, part two.

ACC’s women’s soccer earned their second straight region title, shutting out Pratt, 1-0, on the heels of some stingy defense and a well-placed goal midway through the first half.

Allen’s Claudia Zahui, racing up the right side of the field, lofted a perfectly placed pass to Danielle Jeffcoat, who in turn blasted the ball past the Pratt goalkeeper.