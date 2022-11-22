 | Tue, Nov 22, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Beltran among newcomers on Hall of Fame ballot

Carlos Beltran, who starred for the Kansas City Royals from 1998 to 2004, is one of 14 new names on the Hall of Fame Ballot this year. His candidacy may be affected by his role in the Houston Astros' 2017 cheating scandal

By

Sports

November 22, 2022 - 2:08 PM

Carlos Beltran is congratulated by his Kansas City Royals teammates after hitting a game-winning home run in 2004, his final year in KC. Photo by John Sleezer / The Kansas City Star / TNS

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Beltrán, John Lackey and Jered Weaver are among 14 newcomers on the Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s Hall of Fame ballot in what could turn into an evaluation of the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal.

R.A. Dickey, Huston Street, Francisco Rodríguez, Bronson Arroyo and Matt Cain also are new to the ballot, joined by Jacoby Ellsbury, Jayson Werth, Mike Napoli, J.J. Hardy, Jhonny Peralta and Andre Ethier, the Hall and the BBWAA said Monday.

Holdovers include Scott Rolen, Todd Helton and Billy Wagner. Rolen received 249 of 394 votes last year (63.2%), when David Ortiz was elected with 307 votes (77.9%), 11 more than the 75% needed. Helton was on 205 ballots (52%) and Wagner 201 (51%).

Related
November 6, 2020
August 14, 2020
January 17, 2020
November 19, 2019
Most Popular