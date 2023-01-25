 | Wed, Jan 25, 2023
Scott Rolen elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

Scott Rolen came a long way in a few short years and was elected to the Hall on his sixth try Tuesday, the slick-fielding third baseman achieving baseball’s highest honor with five votes to spare.

January 25, 2023 - 2:22 PM

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Scott Rolen reaches to his left to secure a ground ball hit by San Francisco Giants' Rich Aurilia in the fifth inning at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, July 7, 2007. (Chris Lee/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS)

NEW YORK (AP) — Scott Rolen sat with his son in the parking lot outside Indiana’s Bloomington South High School in 2018, waiting to coach grade schoolers in basketball and listening on the radio for results of his first appearance on baseball’s Hall of Fame ballot.

“‘Dad, I think you’re getting in,’” Rolen recalled 10-year-old Finn predicting.

Rolen received 10.2% of the vote, double the 5% minimum to remain on the ballot the following year but far short of the 75% needed for election.

