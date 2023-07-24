 | Mon, Jul 24, 2023
Rolen, McGriff inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame

Scott Rolen and Fred McGriff have been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Rolen was the only player to be voted in by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America this year, and McGriff was selected unanimously by the Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee.

July 24, 2023 - 1:58 PM

Tampa's Fred McGriff, who played for the Rays and five other teams, and Scott Rolen taking Saturday about being inducted into baseball's Hall of Fame on Sunday.

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — The greatest moment of Scott Rolen’s 17-year career didn’t come during his 2006 World Series run with the St. Louis Cardinals or even during his outstanding first full season in 1997 with the Philadelphia Phillies, which earned him unanimous National League Rookie of the Year honors.

For Rolen, one of two players inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, that honor was reserved for an unexpected moment with his parents after he was called up for his first major league game in 1996.

“Seeing Mom and Dad walk to their seats from my position at third base was a feeling never topped again in my 17 years,” Rolen said during his 16-minute acceptance speech.

