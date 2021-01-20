Menu Search Log in

Bills eager for another shot with Kansas City

The Buffalo Bills haven't lost since a 26-17 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs in October. Quarterback Josh Allen's improvement propelled him to the MVP race as the Bills prepare to take on KC with a Super Bowl berth on the line.

January 20, 2021 - 9:42 AM

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks to throw on the run in the first half against the Baltimore Ravens during the AFC Divisional Playoff game Saturday. The Bills advanced, 17-3. Photo by Bryan M. Bennett / Getty Images / TNS

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Quarterback Josh Allen spent the regular season leading the Bills to a franchise-record matching 13 wins and their first AFC East title in 25 years. Buffalo’s defense has done its part the past two weeks in getting the team to its first conference championship game appearance since 1994.

Both units will need to be much sharper than in a 26-17 loss to Kansas City in Week 6 if the second-seeded Bills (15-3) stand a chance of upending the top-seeded and defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs (15-2) in the AFC championship game on Sunday.

The outcome three months ago left Bills coach Sean McDermott taking a sobering approach to correcting what went wrong.

