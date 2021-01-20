Bills eager for another shot with Kansas City

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Quarterback Josh Allen spent the regular season leading the Bills to a franchise-record matching 13 wins and their first AFC East title in 25 years. Buffalo’s defense has done its part the past two weeks in getting the team to its first conference championship game appearance since 1994.

Both units will need to be much sharper than in a 26-17 loss to Kansas City in Week 6 if the second-seeded Bills (15-3) stand a chance of upending the top-seeded and defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs (15-2) in the AFC championship game on Sunday.

The outcome three months ago left Bills coach Sean McDermott taking a sobering approach to correcting what went wrong.