Broncos beset by quarterback quagmire

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Their quarantined quarterback quartet sure left the Denver Broncos in, shall we say, quite the quagmire.

The NFL made the Broncos play without any QBs Sunday, and their 31-3 loss to the Saints serves as a embarrassing example for other teams not to violate the NFL’s COVID-19 mitigation measures.

The Broncos (4-7) are expected to face a hefty fine and loss of a draft pick as a repeat offender of the league’s coronavirus rules, but it’s Drew Lock who could pay the biggest price for goofing up.