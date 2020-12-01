Broncos beset by quarterback quagmire

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Their quarantined quarterback quartet sure left the Denver Broncos in, shall we say, quite the quagmire.
The NFL made the Broncos play without any QBs Sunday, and their 31-3 loss to the Saints serves as a embarrassing example for other teams not to violate the NFL’s COVID-19 mitigation measures.
The Broncos (4-7) are expected to face a hefty fine and loss of a draft pick as a repeat offender of the league’s coronavirus rules, but it’s Drew Lock who could pay the biggest price for goofing up.
