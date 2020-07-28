Menu Search Log in

MLB outbreak reveals college football’s vulnerabilities

After a COVID-19 outbreak for Major League Baseball's Miami Marlins, college football now looks to see how they can prevent this this type of situation from occurring.

By

Sports

July 28, 2020 - 9:13 AM

Bob Bowlsby, Commissioner of Big 12 Conference, right, listens to Gene Taylor, Director of Athletics of Kansas State University, center, during a panel discussion on eSports at the Big 12 Conference's state of college athletics forum at Statler Hotel in Dallas, May 23, 2018. Photo by Jae S. Lee/Dallas Morning News/TNS

Those working to get college sports up and running have been hoping the return of professional sports would provide valuable information that could aid their efforts to play through a pandemic.

A COVID-19 outbreak for a Major League Baseball team three days into its season forced two games to be postponed Monday and brought a glimpse of how difficult the task will be.

“We’re still learning things and this is a data point, there’s no doubt about that,” Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said. “We’re doing what our scientists and doctors are telling us to do. Move forward slowly and constantly re-evaluate.

Related
July 27, 2020
July 22, 2020
June 23, 2020
March 13, 2020
Trending