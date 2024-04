Are we sure Forrest Gump wasn’t talking about high school softball, instead of chocolates, when he noted you never know what you’re gonna get?

Take Iola High’s Mustangs, who entered Tuesday’s doubleheader without the pitching services of ace Elza Clift because of a sore forearm.

To keep her in the lineup, but not further tax her arm, Mustang head coach Chris Weide put Clift at first base, creating a domino effect on plugging players into new positions.