Carlson gets historic win with Marmaton Valley

YATES CENTER — Iola High School girls basketball team was part of history, just not in the way the Mustangs would have wanted. Iola lost to Marmaton Valley 50-36 as Marmaton Valley coach Becky Carlson celebrated her 500th win, defeating the team she coached to a state title in the process.

Marmaton Valley took over early, opening up on 4-0 run thanks to sharp shooting by Kendall Scharff. That lead would swell, as Iola sent Marmaton Valley’s Janae Granere to the line on a frequent basis. Granere carried the Wildcats, scoring 20 points.

Marmaton Valley controlled the game the whole way, taking advantage of mistakes by the Mustangs to charge ahead.