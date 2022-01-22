 | Sat, Jan 22, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Carlson gets historic win with Marmaton Valley

MVHS coach Becky Carlson got her 500th win on Friday night, defeating her former team, Iola, 50-36. Marmaton Valley's Janae Granere had 20 points to lead the Wildcats.

By

Sports

January 22, 2022 - 8:24 AM

Marmaton Valley's Janae Granere is defended by Iola's Maci Miller Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register

YATES CENTER —  Iola High School girls basketball team was part of history, just not in the way the Mustangs would have wanted. Iola lost to Marmaton Valley 50-36 as Marmaton Valley coach Becky Carlson celebrated her 500th win, defeating the team she coached to a state title in the process.

Marmaton Valley took over early, opening up on  4-0 run thanks to sharp shooting by Kendall Scharff. That lead would swell, as Iola sent Marmaton Valley’s Janae Granere to the line on a frequent basis. Granere carried the Wildcats, scoring 20 points. 

Marmaton Valley controlled the game the whole way, taking advantage of mistakes by the Mustangs to charge ahead. 

Related
January 21, 2022
December 15, 2021
December 8, 2021
February 12, 2021
Most Popular