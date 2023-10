Iola had a double whammy of bad news Friday.

First, the Mustangs had no answer for Santa Fe Trail’s passing attack in a 44-34 loss to wrap up the regular season.

More importantly, Burlington’s 41-27 win over Girard and Prairie View’s 48-13 victory over Anderson County meant that despite tying for first place in their Class 2A district bracket, Iola will be relegated to the third seed in the upcoming playoffs.