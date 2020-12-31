Chargers’ Herbert eyes strong finish

Menu Search Log in

Justin Herbert has set several rookie passing records for the Los Angeles Chargers this year. He hopes to finish on a high note against the Chiefs, who are resting several starters this week.

December 31, 2020

Justin Herbert (10) of the Los Angeles Chargers attempts a pass against the Atlanta Falcons Dec. 13. Photo by Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images / TNS

Considering the way 2020 has gone, it might seem like ages since Justin Herbert made his first NFL start.

But for the Los Angeles Chargers rookie, the season has gone quickly.

Herbert and the Chargers wrap up the season Sunday at Kansas City. He made his first start on Sept. 20 against the Chiefs when he found out less than a minute before kickoff that he was playing. Despite the lack of snaps with the first team, Herbert showed right away that he would be a quick study with 311 yards and a touchdown in a 23-20 overtime loss.

