 | Tue, Apr 12, 2022
Cleveland’s Kwan makes life miserable for Royals

Kwan went 5 for 5 and reached safely six times a day earlier, when Cleveland rolled to a 17-3 win over the Royals.

Sports

April 12, 2022 - 4:22 PM

Steven Kwan (38) of the Cleveland Guardians celebrates with Owen Miller (6) after scoring against the Kansas City Royals during the seventh inning at Kauffman Stadium on April 11, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kyle Rivas/Getty Images/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The only big mistake that Cleveland rookie Steven Kwan has made during his first four big league games came in left field, where he was trying to rush a catch-and-throw to the plate and had a flyball bounce off the heel of his glove.

He hasn’t made many mistakes with a bat in his hands.

And after that gaffe in the outfield Monday, the 24-year-old from Oregon State came right back to belt a bases-loaded triple, becoming the first player to reach base at least three times in each of his first four games while leading the rechristened Guardians to a 10-7 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

