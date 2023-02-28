Seniors lead Humboldt past Douglass

HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt High girls earned their Class 3A first round substate playoff game victory against Douglass by being the more aggressive team on Monday night.

The Lady Cubs (9-12) got behind the play of Carsyn Haviland and Karley Wools and stood strong defensively while dominating in the paint in a 54-30 victory.

A McKenna Jones three and a Shelby Shaughnessy layup gave Humboldt an early 9-0 advantage midway through the first quarter. Avery Roberts of Douglass hit a three to bring the score within 11-7 with only a minute left in the first.