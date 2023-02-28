 | Tue, Feb 28, 2023
Seniors lead Humboldt past Douglass

A couple of senior Lady Cubs shined in their Class 3A first round substate playoff matchup with Douglass on Monday. Both Carsyn Haviland and Karley Wools took over with their aggressive demeanors.

By

Sports

February 28, 2023 - 2:37 PM

Humboldt’s Karley Wools, left, looks up for a layup in a Class 3A substate playoff matchup with Douglass at home Monday. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt High girls earned their Class 3A first round substate playoff game victory against Douglass by being the more aggressive team on Monday night. 

The Lady Cubs (9-12) got behind the play of Carsyn Haviland and Karley Wools and stood strong defensively while dominating in the paint in a 54-30 victory. 

A McKenna Jones three and a Shelby Shaughnessy layup gave Humboldt an early 9-0 advantage midway through the first quarter. Avery Roberts of Douglass hit a three to bring the score within 11-7 with only a minute left in the first. 

