In just two years, Jarrett Herrmann has etched his name among some of the all-time greats to come through the Iola High School baseball program.

Now, entering his senior year at IHS, Herrmann has announced he will play collegiately at Cowley County Community College.

“Obviously, they’re a powerhouse in the juco ranks,” Herrmann said. “It was a tough decision, but I went with my gut. I like the coaches. They’re good people, and they have a heck of a good facility.”