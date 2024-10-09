Crest beats volleyball rivals

Marmaton Valley HIgh’s Kylah Sander, at right, goes up for a hit against Crest Tuesday. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

MORAN — Crest High’s volleyball team is peaking at the perfect time.

The Lady Lancers swept past a pair of Three Rivers League rivals Tuesday with host Marmaton Valley and Yates Center — both in straight sets — to give Crest a 12-1 mark in its last 13 matches.

Crest improved to 20-12 overall and 12-2 in TRL action with a 25-17 and 25-12 win over Yates Center, followed by a 25-10 and 25-11 win over Marmaton Valley.

Kaelin Nilges paced the Crest volleyballers on the night with six kills and eight aces, while Kinsley Edgerton had three aces, two kills, two blocks and eight assists combined.

In between, Marmaton Valley and Yates Center held their own grudge match, before the hometown MV squad emerged with a 25-15 and 25-22 victory.

Individual stats for Marmaton Valley (2-21) and Yates Center (10-16) were not immediately available.

Crest and Marmaton Valley will get one more shot at each other next Tuesday at Colony. But first, Marmaton Valley also will pay a trip to Jayhawk-Linn Thursday. Yates Center hosts Central Heights and Pleasanton Thursday.