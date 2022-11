COLONY — Crest’s Holden Barker barreled over a Norwich defender in their eight-man 2A opening round playoff victory last Thursday.

The senior running back is currently playing with a broken hand and a cast on his left arm.

“I like to run the ball, it’s just a little tougher now with a broken hand,” he said. “It makes it a lot harder because my main move is the stiff arm move and I can’t really do that anymore.