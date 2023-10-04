 | Wed, Oct 04, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Crest emerges victorious in Moran

Crest and Marmaton Valley's volleyball teams matched up with St. Paul in Moran Tuesday. The Lady Lancers came out on top in both their matches while the Wildcats split their matchups.

By

Sports

October 4, 2023 - 3:38 PM

Crest’s Aylee Beckmon goes for a hit against Marmaton Valley. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

MORAN — The Crest High volleyball team swept their competition at Marmaton Valley on Tuesday night. 

Crest beat St. Paul and Marmaton Valley to finish off an exciting night of volleyball.

“There’s a chance to tie last year’s record for the most wins in school history and they’re really playing for each other,” Crest head coach Abigail Hermreck said. “It’s fun for our school because Crest’s girls sports team have not had a lot of success the past few years and all of the sudden we’re having success. We’ve got to keep pushing forward.” 

Related
August 28, 2023
October 5, 2022
August 29, 2022
September 25, 2019
Most Popular