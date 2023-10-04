Crest emerges victorious in Moran

MORAN — The Crest High volleyball team swept their competition at Marmaton Valley on Tuesday night.

Crest beat St. Paul and Marmaton Valley to finish off an exciting night of volleyball.

“There’s a chance to tie last year’s record for the most wins in school history and they’re really playing for each other,” Crest head coach Abigail Hermreck said. “It’s fun for our school because Crest’s girls sports team have not had a lot of success the past few years and all of the sudden we’re having success. We’ve got to keep pushing forward.”