COLONY — Rogan Weir’s big night helped pave the way to victory for Crest High Friday.

The Lancer senior — who was crowned 2024 Winter Homecoming King alongside Queen Brooklynn Jones — scored 15 points as Crest fended off visiting Southeast of Cherokee in overtime, 39-38.

Jacob Zimmerman added eight points and Ryan Golden seven as Crest improved to 8-7.