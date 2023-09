BURLINGAME — Strong serving propelled Crest’s Lady Lancers to sweep Burlingame Tuesday.

The Lady Lancers (8-2) won by scores of 25-27, 25-9, 25-14, 26-28 and 15-5 with an 89% serving rate.

Having a full varsity squad on the floor helped immensely, said Crest head coach Abigail Hermreck.