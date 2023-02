COLONY — The Crest High volleyball team earned the KVA Team Academic Award for the 2022-2023 season.

The Lady Lancers finished the season with a combined 3.87 GPA.

Four girls also received the KVA All-Academic First Team Honors after having greater than a 4.0 GPA. They were juniors Liliana Blaufass and Kayla Hermreck, sophomore Delaney Ramsey and freshman Kinley Edgerton.