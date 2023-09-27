 | Wed, Sep 27, 2023
Crest honors seniors

Crest's senior volleyball players went out in style when they swept a couple of matches against Chetopa and Uniontown Tuesday night. The Lady Lancers have already won 20 matches and only have one loss in Three Rivers League play.

September 27, 2023 - 3:54 PM

Crest's seniors, from left, Brooklynn Jones, Kayla Hermreck and Kaylee Allen. Photo by Abigail Hermreck

COLONY — The Crest volleyball team held their only home matches of the season on Senior Night when they hosted Chetopa and Uniontown Tuesday night. 

The Lady Lancers (20-6; 6-1 Three Rivers League) took down both Chetopa and Uniontown in two sets. Crest was dominant from the serving line, going 88% as a team with 32 aces. Seniors Kaylee Allen, Brooklynn Jones and Kayla Hermreck were recognized beforehand.

Crest defeated Chetopa in two sets, 25-11 and 25-11. They then took down Uniontown in two sets, 25-7 and 25-20.

