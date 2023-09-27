Crest honors seniors

COLONY — The Crest volleyball team held their only home matches of the season on Senior Night when they hosted Chetopa and Uniontown Tuesday night.

The Lady Lancers (20-6; 6-1 Three Rivers League) took down both Chetopa and Uniontown in two sets. Crest was dominant from the serving line, going 88% as a team with 32 aces. Seniors Kaylee Allen, Brooklynn Jones and Kayla Hermreck were recognized beforehand.

Crest defeated Chetopa in two sets, 25-11 and 25-11. They then took down Uniontown in two sets, 25-7 and 25-20.