MORAN — The Marmaton Valley and Crest High boys and girls split a pair of Three Rivers League basketball matchups Tuesday night in Moran.

Marmaton Valley’s Janae Granere hit a go-ahead shot with less than a minute left in regulation to help her Lady Wildcats take down Crest in the opener, 30-28. The Crest boys also dominated offensively in a 57-31 rout of Marmaton Valley.

Girls Basketball