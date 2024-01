OSWEGO — Marmaton Valley High’s Janae Granere had another night for the ages Friday.

The senior point guard poured in 37 points, 33 of which came in the second and third quarters, before sitting out the entire fourth period in Marmaton Valley’s 59-28 win over host Oswego.

Maria Forero added 10 points and Payton Scharff 10 for the victorious Wildcats.