COLONY — Defensive shortcomings for a short-handed Crest High softball squad led to big troubles Thursday, who dropped 21-3 and 21-0 decisions to visiting Jayhawk-Linn to wrap up the regular season.

The Lady Lancers, playing without a couple of key players who were out of town for a track meet, saw starting third baseman Andie Burnett hobbled with a knee injury midway through the opener.

Burnett stayed in the game, but was moved to right field.