Crest teams pick up wins; Yates Center rolls

COLONY — With Denton Ramsey controlling the interior, Crest High’s Lane Yocham and Kole Walter handled the outside attack Friday.

Walter and Yocham both connected on four 3-pointers, scoring 17 and 12 points, respectively, as Crest thumped Three Rivers League rival Uniontown, 48-44.

The Lancers (10-3) have won eight of their last nine, with three games on the schedule this week.

Ramsey pulled down 10 rebounds to go with five points. Jacob Zimmerman had five points and seven boards as well for the Lancers.

Gentry McGhee added six points, Levi Prasko scored two and Henry White had a point. Ramsey dished out four assists. McGhee and Prasko both had two steals.

CREST’S girls improved to 6-6 with a 42-26 win over the Eagles. No other statistics were immediately available.

Crest was set to visit Altoona-Midway Monday before hosting Central Heights Tuesday and visiting Madison on Friday.

Wildcats win 2 in a row

CHETOPA — Yates Center High’s Wildcats jumped out to an early lead Friday, and never relented.

The Wildcats picked up their second consecutive win, topping Chetopa, 50-40, to improve to 5-10 on the season.

Yates Center led 19-11 after one period and 32-23 at the break. The margin remained close at 40-31 after three.

Ben Cook led three Wildcats in double figures with 17 points. Jarrett Birk followed with 13, while Gavin Busteed scored 11. Jeremiah Jones and Marcus Cummings added four and two points, respectively. Evan McVey added a point.

Yates Center hits the road again Tuesday with a trip to Oswego.