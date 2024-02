Humboldt High’s Avery Works puts up a field goal attempt against Prairie View Monday. Photo by Mike Myer

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High limited its mistakes and avoided any real lulls on offense Monday to open the Class 3A Substate Tournament.

And the Cub defense was its typically dominating self, holding the visiting Prairie View Buffalos without a point for more than 14 minutes of game time.

Humboldt scored 25 straight points, spanning nearly the entire second and third quarters, on the way to a 55-11 victory.