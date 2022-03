HUMBOLDT — It may have taken a bit longer than expected, but Humboldt High’s defensive pressure began to make its presence known Monday.

The Cubs had attempted to press visiting Prairie View early, but the Buffalos were able to respond, finding ways to get its offense going.

Prairie View led, 16-11, after one quarter, prompting a nervous murmur among the hometown Cub fans in the opening round of the Class 3A Substate Tournament.