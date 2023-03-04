 | Sat, Mar 04, 2023
Cubs claw past Wichita Trinity to advance

Sophomore Cub Sam Hull posted up and sank a two-point floater with six seconds left to send Humboldt to a Class 3A substate championship game with Wichita Collegiate on Saturday.

Sports

March 3, 2023 - 10:41 PM

Cub Sam Hull, left, against Wichita Trinity-Academy on Friday, March 3. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

The Humboldt High boys used a last minute roll in from Sam Hull to propel their way to victory over Wichita-Trinity Academy 53-52 in a Class 3A substate playoff matchup Friday night.

Hull and the Cubs were the more physical team against the Knights defense when they were able to drive in for layups. Colden Cook went on a run in the first half when he rattled off four straight layups for a 20-4 lead.

Trey Sommer also hit a three and a layup and Humboldt took a 20-10 lead heading to the second.

