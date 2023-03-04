Cubs claw past Wichita Trinity to advance

The Humboldt High boys used a last minute roll in from Sam Hull to propel their way to victory over Wichita-Trinity Academy 53-52 in a Class 3A substate playoff matchup Friday night.

Hull and the Cubs were the more physical team against the Knights defense when they were able to drive in for layups. Colden Cook went on a run in the first half when he rattled off four straight layups for a 20-4 lead.

Trey Sommer also hit a three and a layup and Humboldt took a 20-10 lead heading to the second.