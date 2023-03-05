 | Sun, Mar 05, 2023
Humboldt not enough in substate title game

The Humboldt High boys basketball team's season came to an end Saturday night. The Cubs were taken down by Wichita Collegiate in a lopsided loss.

By

Sports

March 4, 2023 - 10:54 PM

Humboldt's Logan Page (22). Photo by Quinn Burkitt

The Humboldt High boys season came to an end in a Class 3A substate championship game against Wichita Collegiate on Saturday night, 64-32.

The Cubs were hurt by the Trojans tough full-court pressure the entire game which caused many turnovers. Wichita Collegiate was also very good offensively in the paint, scoring 23 two-point baskets.

It was an inside game all night for both sides as Sam Hull and Colden Cook each went for early layups to to keep the game within one point a couple minutes into regulation, 6-5.

